State Rep. Eric Davanzo (R-Southmoreland) will host a seminar on concealed carrying of firearms from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the West Newton Sportsmen’s Club, 25 Sportsmans Road.
Speaker will be Kim Stolfer, president of the organization Firearm Owners Against Crime. There will also be representation from the Westmoreland County sheriff’s office, which handles permits.
The seminar is being held at no charge to participants, but because space is limited, those who plan to attend are asked to contact Davanzo’s district office at 724-929-2655 or view online RepDavanzo.com/events by July 31.