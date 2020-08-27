A year ago, District Attorney Gene Vittone was embroiled in litigation against the Washington County commissioners to stop the prosecutor’s office from having to exit the courthouse.
When the move to the Caldwell Building began this week, it was no longer as controversial because renovations and plans for security Vittone sought had been put into place during the interim.
There has been constant movement of furniture, files and carts rolling between 26 S. Main St. and the courthouse.
“We’re doing our best,” Vitton said Wednesday.
The addition of a seventh judge to the Washington County bench last year had the occupants of the 120-year-old courthouse, designed for a complement less than half that size, scrambling for space.
The county last summer purchased the Caldwell Building for $400,000, but Vittone, as part of a settlement with the county, demanded that it meet current building codes before any move took place.