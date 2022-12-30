They come from different backgrounds and have lived different experiences, but the women who make up Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are joined by a passion for service and roots grounded in this nation’s founding.

“What’s really wonderful about the DAR is you can do community service and make donations and support a variety of really wonderful causes that are promoted either nationally or through the state,” said Cate Briggs, a Hickory native who serves as registrar of Washington County Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. “Chapters have the freedom to identify areas in which they want to support on their own. You can have a much bigger impact as a group as opposed to an individual. We all have common causes, we all support one another. I actually feed off the energy from all the ladies because I see their enthusiasm and it helps energize me.”

