They come from different backgrounds and have lived different experiences, but the women who make up Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are joined by a passion for service and roots grounded in this nation’s founding.
“What’s really wonderful about the DAR is you can do community service and make donations and support a variety of really wonderful causes that are promoted either nationally or through the state,” said Cate Briggs, a Hickory native who serves as registrar of Washington County Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. “Chapters have the freedom to identify areas in which they want to support on their own. You can have a much bigger impact as a group as opposed to an individual. We all have common causes, we all support one another. I actually feed off the energy from all the ladies because I see their enthusiasm and it helps energize me.”
On Oct. 17, the chapter celebrated 130 years of service – without fanfare, members said, because the group went all-out for its 125th anniversary in 2017.
The chapter was founded in 1892, just two years after the national organization’s founding; it’s the 27th oldest in the country and third oldest in Pennsylvania, behind Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The more than 40 members who make up Washington’s chapter live by the motto, “God, Home and Country.”
“Our premise is home, country and faith,” said Karen Neubauer, whose lineage includes President Thomas Jefferson’s brother, Field Jefferson. “It’s not a prestige thing. We are here to serve.”
Serve, these ladies do; sometimes as individuals, sometimes together and sometimes alongside the three other area DAR chapters. DAR, which boasts more than 190,000 members across 3,000 chapters nationwide, is a lineage-based organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, history and education. Membership is open to any woman aged 18 and older who can trace her relations directly back to a man or woman who served in any capacity during the Revolutionary War.
“Their ancestors did not necessarily need to carry a musket. They could have just been on jury duty. They could have furnished a substitute, they could have done an open allegiance, paid a supply tax. It really opens up the availability of women to join,” said Briggs, who assists interested individuals in genealogy research.
In recent years, DAR has worked to include women related to Black and Native American Revolutionary War patriots. Since its inception in 1890 through an act passed by the Continental Congress, DAR has welcomed more than one million women into its fold.
“The DAR as an organization is the largest women’s volunteer organization in the country. We reach out, you know, DAR reaches out everywhere,” said Susan DeLost, who joined in 2014, after her niece expressed interest in the organization and the two discovered their Revolutionary lineage. “We’re doing public service everywhere. We don’t always wear our red, white and blue when we’re doing it, or our pins, but we’re out in the community. We’re doing public service. We’re involved in other organizations that do public service.”
Last year, the chapter logged nearly 2,000 cumulative volunteer hours, which was underreported, members said. It is difficult to condense a century and more of service into a newspaper article, considering the breadth of the chapter’s work. Over the years, members have denoted historic landmarks, hosted educational programs for the community, welcomed speakers at meetings, delivered blankets to those in need and participated in conservation efforts.
Members often volunteer at local Fourth of July parades, conduct tours at area museums and shop for food, clothing and other items, which are then donated.
“You just have to know of a need, and you have a talent that can fulfill that need,” Neubauer said.
In 130 years, the chapter has met the needs of the community at large. In 1975, when the state announced it would close the historic Bradford House unless Washington County provided more money or volunteers, the chapter hurried to help save the home. Members renovated the living room, and helped preserve a slice of nationally important local history.
To celebrate 100 years of service, the Washington chapter placed oak markers on 10 historically significant buildings downtown. The Revolutionary Soldiers Monument that sits in Washington Cemetery was erected by the chapter, which also helped bring the Madonna of the Trail statue to life in Beallsville.
Members of the Washington chapter were heavily involved in the George Washington Chapter Sons of the American Revolution’s Patriot Markers program, and today the ladies donate to Wreaths Across America, the Washington City Mission and other local and national causes. Members also pen cards to veterans recovering at a local assisted living home.
The organization aims to inspire younger generations to be civic-minded, too, through its annual Good Citizen Award, established in 1935. The $250 award is bestowed upon an area high schooler who volunteers, achieves academically and writes an essay.
Retired teacher and chapter member Diana Barry still tutors area students and spends the holidays wrapping gifts for the Salvation Army. Barry and DeLost also serve as poll workers during elections.
“We’re all civic-minded,” Barry said.
Civic duty extends beyond borders. Brenda Swanson-Biearman, of Peters Township, works with BRIDGE People in Carnegie to relocate Ukrainian and Saudi Arabian immigrants.
“They don’t know what insurance is. They don’t know how to get an apartment. So we help,” she said. “My husband teaches because he’s a retired teacher. I’m sure Karen (Neubauer) has her husband volunteering for things. It kind of becomes a family thing.”
The chapter is seeking to expand its family through the addition of new members, particularly younger women who can carry on the organization’s mission. Briggs said this isn’t your grandma’s DAR; sure, tradition is important, but meeting attire is casual, and members often road trip together or dine out at local eateries.
“I’m not a joiner,” laughed Briggs. “You can make friends very easily. We have a shared interest. It’s rewarding.”
