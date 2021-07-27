DAISYTOWN – A West Pike Run Township woman is being held without bail at Washington County jail after her arrest for attempted homicide in a stabbing over the weekend.
Brianna Leigh Payton, 22, of 58 Main St., Daisytown, was jailed following her arraignment Saturday before District Judge Gary Havelka, court records show.
State police were sent to Payton’s residence to investigate an assault of her boyfriend, Daniel Dakota Spires, 26, of the same address, charging documents indicate. Spires was taken to Mon Valley Hospital with stab wounds to the chest and ribs.
The couple were reportedly arguing over their breakup in an upstairs room when Payton went downstairs and retrieved a chef-style knife, police allege in court records.
According to court documents, Payton returned upstairs and allegedly used the knife to slash several times at Spires through a hole in their TV room door.
Payton told police she was not trying to injure Spires with the knife, that she only wanted to scare him, according to the criminal complaint. Spires told police Payton threw Comet powder cleaner in his wounds.
Police obtained permission to search the house for the weapon. During the search they also found 240 grams of marijuana, cannabis vape cartridges and drug paraphernalia.
Payton is also charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, harassment and drug possession with intent to deliver.
Spires, who has yet to be arraigned, also is charged with drug possession with intent to deliver.
A date for Payton’s preliminary hearing has not been set.