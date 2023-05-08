Court Gavel

A Washington County man was one of two people charged last week and accused of falsifying paperwork for a natural gas pipeline project in Lawrence County.

Joseph Berkich, 45, Daisytown, is facing multiple felony charges of forgery, theft, tampering, risking a catastrophe and conspiracy after the state Attorney General’s office said he falsified industrial radiologist certification documents to obtain X-ray examination work on the pipeline project for EnTech Energy.

