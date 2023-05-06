Police were justified in shooting and killing a man in Washington in April after he resisted their orders to get out of his vehicle, according to Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh.
Eduardo Hoover Jr., 38, was shot by officers from Smith and Mount Pleasant townships in the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue in Washington April 2 following a chase that started at Hoover’s residence in Burgettstown. At a Friday morning press conference in his office, Walsh explained his finding followed “a very thorough investigation” that included video footage and eyewitness accounts.
“This homicide is justified,” Walsh said. “The officers were left with no alternative.”
The police were first summoned to Hoover’s home in Burgettstown at 5:15 p.m. that day, following a 911 call that said Hoover had almost run over two children. When police arrived, Hoover sped off, with the high-speed chase lasting more than 10 miles. In the course of the pursuit, Hoover nearly ran a motorcyclist off the road, according to Walsh.
Once the chase reached Washington, Hoover encountered heavy traffic and officers were able to block his vehicle. When he refused to leave his Dodge Ram truck and rammed a police car, an officer fired two shots at the engine of Hoover’s truck in an attempt to disable it. Hoover then drove forward, hit a utility pole, and then put the vehicle in reverse, aiming it at officers. The officers then fired on Hoover. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
No officers were injured.
Walsh said that Hoover “endangered the lives of countless citizens as well as law enforcement,” and posed a threat to the community. He also explained that Hoover was driving on a suspended license due to a driving under the influence offense, and there were other outstanding charges against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.