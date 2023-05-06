Jason Walsh

Brad Hundt/Observer-Reporter

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said Friday that officers were justified in shooting and killing a Burgettstown man following an April 2 chase.

Police were justified in shooting and killing a man in Washington in April after he resisted their orders to get out of his vehicle, according to Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh.

Eduardo Hoover Jr., 38, was shot by officers from Smith and Mount Pleasant townships in the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue in Washington April 2 following a chase that started at Hoover’s residence in Burgettstown. At a Friday morning press conference in his office, Walsh explained his finding followed “a very thorough investigation” that included video footage and eyewitness accounts.

Staff Writer

Brad Hundt

