Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh announced Tuesday no charges will be filed in a fatal shooting that took place in the city earlier this month.
Walsh declined to identify the man who shot and killed Leonard Wayne Williams Jr., 36, Sept. 1 in the 100 block of West Walnut Street, and said he had acted in self-defense.
At a news conference held in the District Attorney’s office, Walsh said the shooter was Williams’ landlord. According to Walsh, in an interview with police, the shooter said Williams was behind on rent, and he went to the residence to post an eviction notice.
“Mr. Williams grabbed the notice, threw it on the ground and pursued the actor to his vehicle, which was approximately over 40 feet away,” Walsh said.
According to Walsh, the man went to his truck in an attempt to “de-escalate” the situation. He later fired his weapon after Williams made multiple attempts to open the door, Walsh said.
“The actor said he was in fear of his life,” he said.
Walsh said police interviewed four witnesses who corroborated the shooter’s versions of events. According to Walsh, one witness described Williams as standing by the truck, “and appearing enraged.”
Witnesses told police Williams was attempting to open the door while the shooter fought to keep it closed, Walsh said.
Williams’ family stood outside the district attorney’s office on Main Street while Walsh made the announcement.
Nicole Grayson, Williams’ sister-in-law, said the family was upset at the decision. She said the family believes Walsh’s description of the events surrounding the shooting was dishonest.
“We’re livid. Absolutely livid,” she said. “When we found him, he was in the middle of the road, 10 feet away from the truck. The police are saying he was shot at the truck. There is no blood evidence at the truck. There was no blood on the ground. So how is he 10 feet away, but he got shot at the truck?
“That makes absolutely no sense … If this man had time to get in his vehicle and get his gun,” she added, “he had time to start his vehicle and drive away.”
Grayson also claimed Williams’ two daughters witnessed the shooting, and that Williams had his hands up prior to being shot. She said the family believes if the roles were reversed, Williams, who was Black, would be in prison.
The family has pledged to organize protests against Walsh’s decision.
Leonard Williams Sr., Williams’ father, said his son was a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in Iraq.
“Maybe he was behind in his rent, but that doesn’t give him the right to shoot him,” he said. “I buried that boy yesterday … I lost my best friend.”