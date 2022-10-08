Walsh

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh speaks at a news conference Friday with Coroner Timothy Warco standing beside him as they announced that a city of Monongahela police officer was justified in the July 24 fatal shooting of Cody Bennett.

A city of Monongahela police officer was justified in killing a man who went on a shooting spree in July, firing into a house hosting a child’s birthday party before turning his weapon on the patrolman, investigators said during a news conference Friday.

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh described the chaotic events leading up to the July 24 shooting death of 29-year-old Cody Bennett in which investigators said the man fired seven times at multiple locations in the city, nearly hitting several people.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In