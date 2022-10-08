A city of Monongahela police officer was justified in killing a man who went on a shooting spree in July, firing into a house hosting a child’s birthday party before turning his weapon on the patrolman, investigators said during a news conference Friday.
Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh described the chaotic events leading up to the July 24 shooting death of 29-year-old Cody Bennett in which investigators said the man fired seven times at multiple locations in the city, nearly hitting several people.
Walsh said Bennett went uninvited to the birthday party at a neighbor’s house on Thomas Street and mingled with the 30 to 40 people at the gathering. However, he began acting inappropriately and adults at the party demanded he leave, Walsh said.
He returned shortly after with a handgun and fired two shots into the air, but then attempted to get into the house where the partygoers had locked themselves inside. Bennett tried to kick in the door before firing two shots into the house, narrowly missing two adults, Walsh said. A 911 caller who witnessed the incident told dispatchers that Bennett shouted “he was ready to shoot everyone.”
Two Monongahela police officers arrived at the scene moments later, and one of the patrolmen saw Bennett reaching for an object on the ground that turned out to be a handgun. The officer told him three times to drop the weapon, but Bennett fired twice at him, missing the officer but striking a police cruiser, Walsh said.
Bennett ran away but soon encountered an elderly woman on nearby Lincoln Street and pointed his handgun at her, Walsh said. That’s when the police officer fired a single shot, striking Bennett in the neck. Bennett was taken to Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators said they have surveillance video from a doorbell camera showing portions of the encounter to corroborate the officer’s story. Walsh said Bennett’s actions “left (the officer) with no alternative” but to shoot him.
“(Bennett) fired not only on people, but on police officers,” Walsh said. “Obviously, that officer was justified in his actions.”
An autopsy revealed that Bennett had a blood-alcohol level of .218% at the time of his death, and marijuana was found in his system. It was not known what caused Bennett to enter the party uninvited or why he went on the shooting rampage in which he fired seven times. No bystanders or police officers were injured during the incident.
Walsh declined to identify the police officer, but Monongahela police Chief Kevin Harris confirmed that he is back on duty at the department.
Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco praised the work of the police officers and said the shooting obviously was justified.
“The facts are so evident and explainable in this case,” Warco said.
