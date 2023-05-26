Pet Boutique

Jon Andreassi/Observer-Reporter

The owner of the Pet Boutique in Charleroi shot an intruder Thursday morning. Charleroi police are investigating.

 Jon Andreassi

CHARLEROI – Charleroi Regional Police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting in which a borough business owner shot an intruder.

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said the incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. at the Pet Boutique, located at 513 McKean Ave. Walsh said the owner of the store was opening for the day when he heard a “commotion” upstairs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In