CHARLEROI – Charleroi Regional Police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting in which a borough business owner shot an intruder.
Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said the incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. at the Pet Boutique, located at 513 McKean Ave. Walsh said the owner of the store was opening for the day when he heard a “commotion” upstairs.
The owner went upstairs to investigate, encountered an unknown male and shot him, according to Walsh.
“He went to check it and there was another individual obviously up there without permission,” Walsh said.
Walsh did not identify the business owner or the intruder. The intruder was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment. His injuries and condition were not immediately available.
Lee Zielinski runs Magic City Barbership a few doors down from the pet store. Zielinski said the pet store owner came into the barbershop following the shooting and told him that he had just shot an intruder inside his business.
“It was a little after 9, because I got here at 9 and nothing was happening. I just came and charged all my clippers and everything. I had Batman on the TV; it had all the guns, so I didn’t hear,” Zielinski said.
According to Walsh, Charleroi police continue to investigate the incident and no charges have been filed.
Charleroi police were not available for comment prior to Thursday’s deadline.
