The topic of orphans isn’t one that gets much attention, but Kimberly Rogers advocated for additional families to foster dependent children Thursday when addressing the Washington County commissioners, noting 80 children were adopted during the last fiscal year ending June 30.
Rogers, the Washington County administrator of the Children and Youth Services agency, said she focused on recruiting foster parents because they “are the ones who become adoptive parents.”
Rogers spoke of November as Adoption Awareness month and said the numbers have been stable for the last two years, but so far this calendar year, there have been 41 adoptions approved in Washington County, which puts the practice on track to exceed those formalized last year.
According to a report prepared by Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children, there were 509 Washington County children who were in foster care during 2018.
The CYS agency phone number is 724-228-6884.