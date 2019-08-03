A bicyclist was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after he was hit by a truck on state Route 40 in Buffalo Township.
Both the man and the driver of the truck, a company dump truck, were traveling west near the intersection with S Bridge Road when the accident occurred shortly after noon Friday, Donegal Township police said.
Police did not identify either man, nor did they identify which company the truck belongs to. The cyclist was flown to UPMC Presbyterian, and is in stable condition.
The truck driver told police he was coming around a bend and was unable to see the cyclist before he hit him.
A witness driving by on a motorcycle saw the cyclist on the hood of the truck and called 911, police said.
The cyclist does not speak English, and those at the scene had trouble communicating with him, police said.
State police responded to the scene to recreate the accident. Police said the truck driver is likely to, at minimum, receive a citation.