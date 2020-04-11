Federal authorities intercepted packages of counterfeit goods, some of which were on their way to Washington County.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a press release issued Friday that its Pittsburgh branch seized 23 parcels.
Nineteen of those packages came Hong Kong, two from China, and one each from Singapore and Taiwan.
The counterfeit goods included 120 pairs of Apple Air Pods, 264 Flawless razors, 60 HDMI switches, 21 video game consoles, 20 pairs of Air Jordan sneakers, and designer purses and wallets.
Along with Washington County, packages were also destined for addresses in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, according to the news release.
CBP officers seized the counterfeit items between March 27 and April 5.
CBP warns that counterfeit goods pose health and financial threats. Phone chargers could overheat and ignite, and video game consoles could contain malicious software that could steal personal and financial information.