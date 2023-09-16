curbside pickup Kubacka

Karen Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

Andrew Kubacka, a personal shopper at Giant Eagle in Washington, fills a customer’s curbside pickup order on Friday. Giant Eagle introduced curbside pickup service in 2014, and it has become a popular option for shoppers.

 Karen Mansfield

When it comes to grocery shopping, Jamie Bails Richardson of Eighty Four is happy to pull into a curbside pickup spot at Giant Eagle at least once a week, where a personal shopper loads her groceries.

“We use Giant Eagle every week. The shoppers make better picks than I would most of the time, and it saves both my husband and me a ton of time,” said Richardson.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription