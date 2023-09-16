When it comes to grocery shopping, Jamie Bails Richardson of Eighty Four is happy to pull into a curbside pickup spot at Giant Eagle at least once a week, where a personal shopper loads her groceries.
“We use Giant Eagle every week. The shoppers make better picks than I would most of the time, and it saves both my husband and me a ton of time,” said Richardson.
Curbside service – where people order groceries and other items online and pick up at the stores – was already gaining traction before the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
During the pandemic, curbside pickup made it possible for retailers to address safety concerns and social distancing protocols. And for a large number of consumers, it’s a habit they plan to continue.
In 2022, 52% of digital grocery sales were picked up.
“Our curbside pickup business saw significant growth as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While some shoppers have returned to more traditional in-store shopping or a hybrid shopping approach, we have many customers who have continued to order online,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski, noting the supermarket chain began offering the service in 2014.
During the pandemic, ALDI pivoted to curbside grocery pickup at nearly 700 stores across the country. It now offers the service at more than 1,500 stores nationwide.
“A meaningful number of our ALDI shoppers use our curbside service, and it is only continuing to grow,” said J.R. Perry, ALDI Division Vice President. “We believe curbside at ALDI is here to stay long-term, and we plan to add the service to most new stores and we continue to expand nationwide.”
The curbside pickup service appeals to a range of demographics. Giant Eagle has seen a mix of young families and older shoppers, who tried the service during the pandemic and have stuck with it.
According to a study by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 33% of adults under 50 who started curbside pickup during the pandemic intend to continue.
And two-thirds (66%) of millennial consumers prefer curbside pickup.
Walmart introduced curbside pickup in 2013, but the service exploded during the pandemic.
In fiscal year 2023, Walmart stores in the U.S. handled more than 200 million curbside pickups, the company said.
The supermarket chain employs more than 170,000 personal shoppers who pick out groceries and other items on behalf of customers.
At ALDI, employees undergo training to fill curbside orders, where they learn best practices for shopping – including the best order in which to shop (start in produce, end in frozen foods), proper bagging, and how to select the best replacements for low or out-of-stock items.
“The pandemic permanently changed how customers shop. We saw an incredible increase in the demand for pickup and delivery,” said a Walmart spokesperson.
At Walmart, the most recent earnings report showed eCommerce sales were up 24%, driven by curbside pickup and delivery service.
Currently, more than 50% of large retail chains offer curbside pickup, with more smaller chains taking the cue to meet evolving consumer expectations.
The stores have adapted to accommodate curbside pickup, with dedicated pickup spots and parking spaces available for customers, and with convenient check-in options.
“We continue to make enhancements to our physical store locations in order to maximize the number of curbside pickup and home delivery orders each store is able to fulfill,” said Giant Eagle’s Jablonowski. “We’ve re-purposed otherwise underutilized square footage to do this.”
At the Washington store, a portion of the supermarket adjacent to the pharmacy and health and beauty sections has been reconfigured to include two freezers and storage racks that hold bins filled with customers’ orders.
Among the reasons shoppers cite for favoring curbside pickup is saving time and avoiding impulse buying.
Walmart doesn’t charge a service fee for purchases over $35, while Giant Eagle and ALDI charge nominal fees.
Said one shopper who picked up an order at the Giant Eagle store, “It saves me from having to do my own shopping and waiting in the checkout line, so I don’t mind paying a couple of bucks. I love the convenience.”
