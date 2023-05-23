Cumberland Township police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Morgantown, W.Va., man who is wanted for attempted homicide.
Samuel Z. Borelli, 31, also faces felony charges of aggravated assault and robbery.
Cumberland Township police posted Borelli’s picture to Facebook on Friday.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 400 block of Stone Street in Greensboro at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Tara Riggleman told police that Borelli assaulted her during an argument at about 2 p.m. the previous day and struck her in the head with a ceramic figurine. Court records indicate that Riggleman had dried blood on her head when officers arrived.
She told police that Borelli was on top of her and hit her in the head with a hair dryer. According to the complaint, he then grabbed the ceramic figurine and struck Riggleman multiple times until she lost consciousness.
According to the complaint, police found the figurine broken in half with Riggleman’s hair stuck in it.
Cumberland Township police wrote on Facebook that Borelli is known to frequent Greensboro, Point Marion, and the Morgantown area. Police posted Borelli’s picture on the social media website Friday.
Anyone who sees Borelli is asked to immediately call 911 or Cumberland police at 724-966-8296.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
