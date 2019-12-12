Police say a Greene County man who drove into a West Bethlehem home in October, leaving the homeowner seriously injured, had alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time of the accident.
According to charging documents, David Jonathan Housel Jr., 44, of Cumberland Township, crashed into the front of 16 Jefferson Ave. shortly after 5 p.m. Oct. 28.
State police said the utility pole outside the residence had been sheared in half, and live power lines were down on top of Housel’s Dodge Durango, which was partially in the living room of the home.
Ray Markham, the homeowner, was flown to UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital for treatment. Police said Markham suffered two broken ribs, a fractured vertebra and other medical issues.
According to the criminal complaint, Housel is required to have an ignition interlock in his vehicle, which would have prevented the car from starting if his blood-alcohol concentration was too high, but he did not have the device installed.
Housel consented to have a blood draw and was taken to Washington Hospital. According to the complaint, lab results showed he had a BAC of 0.121% at the time of the accident. He also tested positive for cocaine.
Housel faces charges of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, several DUI charges and summary traffic offenses.
He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary arraignment at 2 p.m. Friday before District Judge Curtis Thompson. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 27 before Thompson.