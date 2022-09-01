A Cumberland Township man accused of robbing a Greene County convenience store was arrested Tuesday in Uniontown.
Kevin James Elias, 33, faces felony charges of robbery, theft by unlawful taking, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and misdemeanors of unlawful restraint and reckless endangerment.
According to the criminal complaint, Elias entered the Circle K in Carmichaels around midnight Monday with pantyhose pulled over his face. He held his hand under his shirt and demanded money from the clerk, court documents state.
Police said he made off with about $200.
After posting surveillance photos on Facebook, Cumberland police had several people identify Elias as the robbery suspect, according to the complaint.
Police also posted to Facebook seeking the public’s help in determining Elias’ location, referring to him as “The Pantyhose Bandit.”
“Kevin, your mom called and wants her pantyhose back,” the department wrote in the post.
Tips stemming from the request led police to a residence on Bodine Lane in Uniontown. Cumberland police informed state police of his location at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
State police had also been searching for Elias, who was wanted in Fayette County for a felony strangulation charge.
Elias was arraigned on the strangulation charge Tuesday night before District Judge Jason Cox, who sent him to the Fayette County Prison on $10,000 bond.
