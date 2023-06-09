Cumberland Township Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. June 13 in Nemacolin Fire Company’s hall at 441 Roosevelt Ave. The hearing is being held to obtain citizen input for the development of the township’s proposal for the 2023 Community Development Block Grant Program. The 2023 allocation is $121,089.
Eligible activities include all those listed in the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 as amended. These include but are not limited to public facilities improvements, infrastructures, housing recreation facilities, street and road improvements, historic preservation, planning activities and clearance.
