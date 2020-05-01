With state funding, three homes in Crucible will be able to be rehabilitated for qualifying first-time home buyers.
The Department of Community and Economic Development awarded a $250,000 tax credit to the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Greene (RACG), the county announced in a press release Thursday.
Blueprints’ Home Ownership Center will help identify first-time home buyers who qualify for assistance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Uniontown-based Threshold Housing will oversee the rehabilitation.
“This is a step in stabilizing another coal patch community in Greene County. Greene County Habitat for Humanity has recently rehabbed homes in Crucible. RACG has rehabbed three homes and demolished four houses in the previous three years. We want to continue to create partnerships to improve our county in order to ensure the success of first-time homeowners,” said Dave Calvario, executive director of RACG, in the release.
UPMC, First Federal Savings and Loan and Community Bank are also supporting the rehabilitation project.