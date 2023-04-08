Crucible’s volunteer fire department ceased operations Friday at the conclusion of its fish fry as its frustrated chief called it quits.
John Vrona confirmed in a phone call Friday that he was retiring after four years on the job. As of Friday afternoon, Vrona said the department had just six members remaining and none was qualified to serve as chief or assistant chief.
“Every time something breaks, ‘Ah, John will fix it.’ I’m killing myself here. I’ve got my own life,” Vrona said.
According to Vrona, the lack of volunteers and frustrations with the community led him to the decision.
The community of Crucible is located in the northern part of Cumberland Township. It encompasses about 1.3 square miles of lands and is home to 673 people, according to 2020 Census figures.
Absent Crucible Fire Department, Vrona said the area will be covered by the Carmichaels and Cumberland Fire Department, and Rices Landing Fire Department.
Greene County Emergency Management Director Richard Policz said Friday afternoon that he heard rumors of the Crucible department closing but had not received any official notice from the department or Cumberland Township.
In that event, however, Policz confirmed that Carmichaels and Rices Landing would cover the area. He added that the two departments were already being automatically dispatched to Crucible.
“Crucible has been struggling for a while with manpower,” Policz said. “Chief Vrona has tried his best over the past year.”
Policz added that since the department already relied heavily on neighboring fire departments, residents should not be concerned about emergency response.
“I don’t think there will be a big delay in any responses,” Policz said.
