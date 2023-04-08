20211008_com_Peoples Gas Donation Photo.jpg

In this file photo from 2021, the Crucible Volunteer Fire Department accepts a donation of $2,500 from Peoples Gas. Pictured, from left, are fire department treasurer Clarence Brewer, Capt. Jim Sokol, President Gary Block and Chief John Vrona, with Peoples Gas representatives Beverly Wogan and Dave Cole.

Crucible’s volunteer fire department ceased operations Friday at the conclusion of its fish fry as its frustrated chief called it quits.

John Vrona confirmed in a phone call Friday that he was retiring after four years on the job. As of Friday afternoon, Vrona said the department had just six members remaining and none was qualified to serve as chief or assistant chief.

