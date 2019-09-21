It was a busy weekend in Washington and Greene counties, as crowds formed in several locations for two different festivals.
In Canonsburg, it was the 21st Annual Greater Pennsylvania Bavarian Oktoberfest. From Friday until 5 p.m. today, thousands have gathered for live music, games, German food and beer.
In eight separate locations in Washington County, and two in Greene County, people gathered to kick off the fall season at the 49th Annual EQT Covered Bridge Festival. Each festival spot was set up near a covered bridge, such as the Hughes Bridge in Amwell Township, or the Ebenezer Bridge at Mingo Creek County Park.