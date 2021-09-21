Protesters gathered outside of the Washington County Courthouse Monday afternoon to speak out against the district attorney’s decision to not prosecute a landlord who shot his tenant earlier this month.
Nicholas Butler led the crowd of more than two dozen in chants of, “No justice, no peace,” “Black lives matter,” and “Say his name.”
Leonard Wayne Williams Jr., 36, of Washington, was shot and killed by his landlord on Sept. 1 in the 100 block of West Walnut Street.
Last week, District Attorney Jason Walsh announced at a press conference that his office would not prosecute the landlord.
Butler criticized Walsh and the Washington police for shutting Williams’ family out of the investigation.
“We’ve been kept in the dark about everything. We want answers. We want to know what the name of the person who killed our brother is. We want to know why there is no charges brought against him. We want to know where the four witnesses were, and where they came from. And we want to know why you can kill somebody and they are just free,” Butler said.
Walsh and police declined to identify the shooter. However, a search warrant filed by Washington police after the shooting identifies him as Quentin Trisler, 36. Police filed the search warrant to obtain Trisler’s medical records. According to the warrant, Trisler was transported to Washington Hospital after the shooting because of dizziness and shortness of breath.
Walsh said that four witnesses supported the account given by the landlord, who said that after he posted an eviction notice at Williams’ residence, the tenant pursued him and repeatedly attempted to open his car door.
According to Walsh, the landlord fired his weapon after Williams made multiple attempts to open the door. Walsh said the shooting was justified and the landlord was acting in self defense.
Butler, Williams’ younger brother, said Williams’ daughters witnessed the shooting, and that their version of events differs from Walsh’s.
Williams’ daughters are 10 and 15, according to Butler. Butler said that after Trisler drew his weapon, the girls saw their father step back, put his hands in the air, and ask Trisler not to shoot him in front of his daughters.
“We want a trial,” Butler said. “We want a decision to be made by a jury of his peers, that have Black people on the jury.”
Walsh said Monday while people have the right to protest, he stands by his statements last week and his decision not to prosecute Trisler.
Butler said he organized Monday’s demonstration and that he worked with local branches of the NAACP and Black Lives Matter.
Butler said they are discussing organizing additional protests.