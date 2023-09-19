Washington County Crime Victims will hold its annual National Day of Remembrance Ceremony from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Crime Victims Memorial Garden in front of Courthouse Square, 100 W. Beau St., Washington.
The community and all families are invited to attend. A memorial balloon launch in memory of loved ones who were victims of violent crime will be held.
