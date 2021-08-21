A water main break Friday morning led to the shutdown and partial collapse of Weavertown Road in Canonsburg, according to North Strabane Township Police Department Sgt. Matthew Mancini. Police received a call about flooding at 9:40 a.m., Mancini said. Water flowed down Weavertown Road and collected near the entrance to the Interstate 79 on-ramp before crews arrived to stop the flooding. Pennsylvania American Water crews worked to fix the break.
Latest News
- Variant not hitting restaurant business hard - yet
- Langeloth Metallurgical strike ends after two years; local union chapter dissolved
- LETTER: Getting out of Afghanistan was the right move
- LETTER: Biden botched the Afghanistan withdrawal
- EDITORIAL: Increase in food stamp benefits will help struggling individuals, families
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 29
-
Sep 5