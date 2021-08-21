A water main break Friday morning led to the shutdown and partial collapse of Weavertown Road in Canonsburg, according to North Strabane Township Police Department Sgt. Matthew Mancini. Police received a call about flooding at 9:40 a.m., Mancini said. Water flowed down Weavertown Road and collected near the entrance to the Interstate 79 on-ramp before crews arrived to stop the flooding. Pennsylvania American Water crews worked to fix the break.

