Crews began working this week to replace the bridge that carries West Pike Street traffic over Chartiers Creek in Houston. The road was closed near Shelly’s Pike Inn on Monday so workers could begin removing the bridge and build a new one in its place. The state Department of Transportation announced the detour will take traffic onto Route 519, Interstate 79 and Racetrack Road to avoid the closure. The work is expected to be completed by Aug. 12.
