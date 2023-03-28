A person was hospitalized with minor injuries following a fire early Monday morning at an apartment building in Washington.
Crews were called to 351 Locust Ave. about 4:30 a.m., according to Washington fire Chief Chris Richer. Richer described the building as a duplex split into eight apartments.
Richer said the fire started in the family room of a first-floor apartment and spread up into the second floor and attic.
“Two apartments were a total loss,” Richer said.
Richer could not specify how many people lived in the building, but said the American Red Cross is assisting them.
Two people suffered minor injuries and one went to Washington Hospital for evaluation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
South Strabane, North Strabane and Peters Township fire departments assisted at the scene.
“We saved the majority of the building. It easily could have been a total loss. There were no major injuries and we saved as much of the property as we could, which is our goal,” Richer said.
