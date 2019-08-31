A Kentucky man died of natural causes at KeyBank Pavilion Saturday.
The Washington County coroner's office said Allen Ditch, 49, of Lewisport suffered a cardiac event while working as a crew member for an artist scheduled to perform at the venue in Hanover Township.
The office said it is not investigating the death as suspicious. Ditch experienced the medical problem about 2:45 p.m. and was pronounced dead about 4:30 p.m., according to a report the office sent out.
Officials did not specify from whom Ditch worked. The pavilion's website said Gilbert Brantley's Not Like Us tour was set to perform in the evening, with fellow country singers Michael Ray and Lindsey Ell as special guests.