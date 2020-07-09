CHROME Federal Credit Union is partnering with Vitalant to host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15 at the credit union, 440 Racetrack Road, Washington.
Many blood drives have been canceled, so individual donations matter now more than ever. Vitalant is now testing all donors for COVID-19 antibodies.
“Our partnership with Vitalant is an example of our core mission to support our members and communities. Donations are critical during the pandemic, and we are happy to support Vitalant in their mission,” said Bob Flanyak, president and CEO of CHROME.
Each pint of donated blood can save up to three lives.
Appointments are preferred; however, walk-ins are welcome. Please visit vitalant.org and use group code c719 to schedule an appointment.