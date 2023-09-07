Southwestern Pennsylvania had more vehicle crashes over the Labor Day weekend than most other regions in Pennsylvania, according to enforcement data provided by state police.
State police Troop B, which covers Washington, Greene, and Fayette counties and parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, responded to 71 crashes over the four-day period, the second highest among the state’s 16 troops.
Troop H, headquartered in Harrisburg, had the most, with 88 crashes occurring in its jurisdiction.
Of the accidents covered by Troop B, two involved fatalities and resulted in three deaths. Two of the deaths occurred in Wharton Township, Fayette County, at the intersection of Route 40 and Hawes Road at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Two men were killed, though the coroner has yet to identify either of them. There were also 14 crashes involving alcohol, and a total of 41 motorists suffered injuries.
Last year during the same holiday period, there were 58 crashes in the Troop B region, with one involving a fatality. Only three of those accidents involved alcohol, and 16 were injured.
