A Washington man died following a one-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in South Frankln Township.
Derek Hartzog, 32, was driving north on S Bridge Road around 2:50 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree near 1750 S Bridge, according to a news release issued by Washington County Coroner Tim Warco.
He was taken to Washington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:02 p.m. The cause of death is pending an autopsy.
Hartzog was not wearing a seat belt. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The crash is under investigation by state police.
Assisting at the scene were Ambulance and Chair Service and South Franklin Fire Department.
