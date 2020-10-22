Two women were flown to area hospitals with trauma centers Wednesday afternoon following a crash that shut down Route 40 in West Pike Run Township.
Township police Chief Kyle Sneddon said one vehicle had been driving west when the second vehicle pulled out of the parking lot of Linda’s Mart, in the 500 block of Route 40. The two vehicles collided just after noon.
“They both went across the road, and one struck the dentist office,” Sneddon said.
Sneddon said there was some damage to West Pike Dental Care, but nothing that appeared to compromise the building. The building owner was on scene assessing the damage, Sneddon said.
Route 40 was closed as emergency crews worked to extricate one of the drivers, who was in her late 70s, Sneddon said. The two drivers, who were the only people in the crashed cars, were flown by medical helicopter to hospitals, Sneddon said.
Centerville and California police officers and state police assisted along with firefighters from Richeyville and Bentleyville and multiple EMS agencies.