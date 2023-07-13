Traffic around Washington was snarled Thursday afternoon when a motorcycle and tractor-trailer collided on Interstate 70/79 in South Strabane Township, causing the eastbound lanes of the highway to be closed and clogging secondary roads that were used as detours.
The crash happened about 3 p.m. when the motorcycle crashed into the rig in the eastbound lanes near the Murtland Avenue exit.
The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and found lying on the highway. The person was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh, according to a Washington County 911 emergency dispatch supervisor. The motorcyclist’s name and condition were not immediately available.
The name of the tractor-trailer driver, who was not injured in the crash, was not released.
The eastbound lanes of I-70/79 were closed for nearly two hours before the highway reopened to traffic.
State police are investigating the crash, while South Strabane firefighters responded to assist at the scene.
