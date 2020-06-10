Two people died in a one-vehicle accident early Wednesday in Chartiers Township.
Washington County Coroner Tim Warco identified the victims as Kacey Coen Shuba, 20, and Garrett Evan Delvecchio, 21, both of Washington.
Warco said Shuba lost control of her vehicle and it struck a tree before coming to rest on its side in the 1200 block of Paxton Farm Road.
Shuba was pronounced dead at 6:28 a.m. at the scene of the crash. Delvecchio, her passenger, was pronounced dead a minute later, Warco said.
The cause and manner of their deaths were pending an investigation.
Investigators believe the crash happened between 1 and 4:58 a.m.