South Strabane Fire and Emergency Services Chief Jordan Cramer will act as the township’s interim manager while officials seek a full-time replacement.
The board of supervisors named Cramer interim township manager at a meeting Tuesday night. It was the final meeting for current manager Brandon Stanick, whose last day on the job is Friday.
The supervisors accepted Stanick’s resignation last month after he accepted a position as assistant township manager and planning administrator for Findlay Township, Allegheny County.
“So for the time being, until we’re able to fill the role long term, I’ll be the point of contact when it comes to most things in the municipality,” Cramer said.
Cramer added that he will assist the various township departments with coordinating and communicating with each other, as well as making sure residents’ concerns are heard.
“Ultimately that position is a lot of customer service. If we do have a resident that needs something, it’s ensuring we’re getting back to them and giving them the customer service they need,” Cramer said.
He does not expect to be in the role for long, however.
“It likely will only be a few weeks,” Cramer said. “I enjoy my time as chief of fire services, but this is what the township needs right now.”
When supervisors accepted Stanick’s resignation in June, they also approved a $6,000 contract with the Allegheny League of Municipalities to help with the hiring process.
