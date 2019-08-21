CHARLEROI – Charleroi Borough has issued a demolition permit for the beleaguered Coyle Theater as a petition drive is underway to save the historic building.
Mon Valley Alliance in recent days was given the permit to tear down the large building at 331 McKean Ave. that once boasted burlesque shows before becoming a movie house.
“We’ve signed a demolition contract and turned the property over to the contractor,” said Ben Brown, the alliance’s chief executive officer.
North Belle Vernon businesswoman Melanie Patterson, a former member of a board that tried to restore the Coyle, started the petition because the “general public is having a fit” over the demolition plan.
Patterson said she isn’t surprised that the alliance won’t consider the petition, which had more than 500 signatures Tuesday.
“The place is salvageable. We know that,” Patterson said. “This is the only thing that is going to revive that town.”
Demolition of the 128-year-old theater won’t begin until after the utilities have been disconnected from the building, Brown said.
Then it will take about two weeks to remove a large amount of asbestos, some of which is wrapped around the proscenium, Brown added.
He said there is no truth to allegations that the property will be sold to a member of the alliance board.
He said Charleroi has many challenges with its growing number of empty storefronts. Nearly the entire 500 block of Fallowfield Avenue in the downtown is vacant with the recent relocations of a Citizens Bank branch and Dollar General store.
Brown said he will develop a marketing plan for the Coyle property and see what kind of interest there is for the site.
The project marks the end of decades of unfulfilled efforts to save the theater.