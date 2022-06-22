Children from 6 months up to 5 years old can now get a COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania.
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday gave the green light for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for that age group, with the CDC recommending the shots for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers on Saturday.
“The approval of the vaccines for young children across the state and the nation is welcome news for many parents who have been waiting for the opportunity to provide valuable protection for their children from COVID-19,” said Dr. Denise Johnson, Pennsylvania’s Acting Health Secretary and Physician General.
Dr. Rafka Chaiban, Chief of Pediatrics and Medical Director of WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, said there are two options for parents looking to get their child vaccinated: Pfizer’s three-shot course or Moderna’s two-shot regimen.
The Pfizer vaccine uses one-tenth of the adult dose and is administered over 11 weeks, with the second dose three weeks after the first, and the third shot eight weeks after the second, Chaiban said.
Moderna’s vaccine uses one-quarter of the dose given to adults. The second shot should be administered 28 days after the first dose.
The first appointments for vaccines for children under 5 are now available in Washington, Greene, and Fayette counties.
Parents can schedule appointments now with many vaccine providers, including pediatricians and primary care providers.
Chaiban recommended parents take whichever vaccine is available for their children.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said pharmacists are only allowed to provide vaccines to children ages 3 and older.
“It’s important for parents to get children 6 months to 5 years old vaccinated because it is the best way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death,” said Chaiban. “Also, kids who are vaccinated are at a lower risk of long-term effects if they do get COVID.”
Chaiban said the vaccine will make it easier for parents to make decisions regarding social settings, such as sending children to day care or attending birthday parties and other events.
“When we protect the health of our kids, we have less anxiety and less decision fatigue regarding attending occasions and events,” said Chaiban. “We can say, ‘Now, my kids are vaccinated.’”
The FDA advisory panel voted unanimously that the benefits of the COVID vaccines outweigh any risks for the roughly 18 million children under 5 in the United States.
“This is one of the most studied vaccines, as far as the robust number of patients in the studies on the vaccines, and results are very, very reassuring that children aren’t experiencing any different side effects than adults,” said Dr. Michael Faust, a pediatrician at Washington Health System Washington Pediatrics. “From a safety standpoint, it’s an easy decision that the vaccine is safe to give. The recommendation to get the vaccine is sound, and I recommend the vaccine for that age group. Children can still get very sick from COVID.”
Faust noted children are not fully vaccinated until after they receive the final vaccine, so children must complete the full series of shots for the vaccine to be as effective as possible.
Editor’s note: The pediatric vaccine for children under 5 is available at WVU Medicine Children’s Pediatric Clinic. Call 724-439-4479 to schedule an appointment. The vaccine also is or soon will be available at WHS pediatric sites, as well as other locations. Contact your child’s pediatrician or primary care provider for information about the vaccine or to find out where and how to schedule an appointment.