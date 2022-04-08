The agency in charge of overseeing the Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Washington County has provided nearly $9 million in rental aid since beginning last March, and there’s more money available over the next few years.
Blueprints, which is the agency in Washington County administering the program, has approved $8.6 million in payments to nearly 1,300 households, helping them pay for both rent and utilities since ERAP began in March 2021.
The program’s money, which comes from separate federal stimulus programs passed in December 2020 and March 2021, are designed to help people struggling to pay for rental housing during economic uncertainty in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the number of people applying for the funds has dropped significantly since last year, Blueprints Director Jessica Hajek-Bates said the agency is still approving a steady stream of applicants each week.
“We believe we’ve been successful in meeting a true community need and helping residents stay in their rental housing,” Hajek-Bates said.
The first two rounds of money from the U.S. Treasury must be allocated by September, but there are additional funds available through September 2025 that can still assist people in need, Hajek-Bates said. She added that the agency has about $20 million total it can provide to renters, so it’s allocated less than half of what is available and should be able to help more renters in need.
“The funding that we have provided helped many maintain housing over the past year while they also plan for their future,” she said. “We’ve linked many of the residents to our other array of programs at Blueprints, helped them attain employment or manage the reduction in income. It’s also transitioned people into finding ways to save for home ownership.”
At some points over the past year, Blueprints workers were reviewing and approving about 100 applications per week. That number has dropped to an average of about 35 each week, while the agency also reviews and reauthorizes eligibility for recipients every three months.
The program began as the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic led to many people falling behind on their rent, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a lengthy moratorium on evictions. The moratorium officially expired in Pennsylvania last August shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court vacated the CDC’s attempt to extend the moratorium once again.
However, an administrative order in Washington County Court set in place in September allows for case management conferences to help mediate situations between landlords and tenants when cases couldn’t be settled in magistrate court. The process also brings in a representative from Blueprints to see if the tenant can secure rent assistance. That process has been used only a couple of times since September, showing that ERAP has helped many renters to avoid eviction.
Hajek-Bates praised the 20 workers on her staff sorting through the applications and logistics of the program over the past 13 months to get money to those who need it.
“They have really risen to the occasion and committed to serving as many residents as possible, linking them to other programs we offer and helping them to build their futures,” Hajek-Bates said.
Grants are determined on a variety of income eligibility standards with additional money to help pay for utility bills. Those who need rental assistance in Washington County must make their requests on the Blueprints website at www.myblueprints.org to apply through an online form.
Homeowners are not eligible for ERAP, but there are other options. People with mortgage payments who may need help can call Blueprints at 724-225-9550 to learn if they’re eligible for the Homeowners Assistance Fund.