Washington county jail

Observer-Reporter

Washington County Correctional Facility

A “highly contagious” strain of the coronavirus is making its way through the Washington County jail, causing a full-scale lockdown over the past week and forcing the delay of a homicide preliminary hearing Friday.

A dozen inmates tested positive for COVID-19 last week and another eight this week, jail Warden Jeffrey Fewell said, although the symptoms are relatively mild and last for about three days.

Jamil Carr

