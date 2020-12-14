The weekend offered little relief for coronavirus-weary Pennsylvanians, as numbers across the state continued to rise.
Additional positive cases have been increasing at a rate of roughly 10,000 per day, and Sunday’s overall number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic in March was 491,802, according to state Department of Health. Over the weekend, 330 additional deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in Pennsylvania, bringing the total over the last nine months to 12,565.
Also over the weekend, Allegheny County recorded an additional 2,195 cases, bringing its total to 40,124, with 691 deaths. Washington County added 330 more cases. It’s total number of cases in the last nine months now stands at 6,554, and it has seen 93 deaths due to COVID-19. Greene County added 97 additional cases, logging 1,127 overall, with seven deaths. In Fayette County, 447 more cases were added, with a total of positive cases now standing at 4,331. Altogether, 41 deaths have been reported in Fayette County due to the deadly pathogen.
Saturday and Sunday marked the first days since additional restrictions were put in place statewide to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. Movie theaters, bowling alleys and casinos have been shuttered, the capacity at in-person businesses has been reduced to 50%, and, with the exception of religious services, indoor gatherings are being capped at 10 people. Outdoor gatherings should have no more than 50 people.
The restrictions will be in effect through Jan. 4.