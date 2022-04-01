The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported 594 new COVID-19 cases as the number of cases continues to fall statewide.
Hospitalizations are trending downward, too – statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below 500 earlier this week for the first time since Aug. 1, 2021.
In Washington County, there was one new coronavirus case reported Wednesday, according to DOH data. The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 6.2 cases. Washington County has seen fewer than 10 new cases in five out of the last seven days.
Fayette County added six new cases, and Greene County added three on Wednesday.
On Thursday, four patients were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 in Washington County, and four were hospitalized in Fayette County, with one in an intensive care unit. There were no COVID-19 hospitalizations in Greene County.
There was one death reported in Washington County on Tuesday, with a total of two deaths reported from March 23 through 29. During that time, one death was reported in Greene County. No deaths were recorded in Fayette County during that span.
There have been 649 COVID-related deaths in Washington County since the pandemic began two years ago. Fayette County has seen 664 deaths, while 104 people in Greene County have died.
Fifty-nine of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are seeing low levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest updates.
CDC data showed the number of new COVID cases in Pennsylvania was down 19% over the last week, deaths were down 23%, and hospitalizations were down 24%.
The CDC reported that 71.5% of all residents were fully vaccinated. In Washington County, 63% of the population is fully vaccinated, with 46.2% of people fully vaccinated with a booster dose.
In Fayette County, those numbers are 56.7% and 44.1%, respectively. Fifty percent of Greene County residents are fully vaccinated, with 44.1% fully vaccinated with a booster dose.