For the first time in three days, Pennsylvania did not establish a single-day record for new coronavirus cases Sunday. But the figure was still a formidable 3,127 positives, the state Health Department reported.
Totals for those days are the three highest recorded since the pandemic hit the Keystone State in March.
Pennsylvania reported 3,384 cases on Friday, a record that was eclipsed the next day with 4,035 positives. The addition of Sunday’s toll means 10,546 cases were registered during the past three days. That is 4.6% of the state’s total of 231,112 positives.
The state has recorded 9,020 coronavirus-related deaths, 45 of them over Saturday and Sunday. It has administered 2,441,635 negative tests.
The Health Department reported Washington County had 90 cases over Friday and Saturday, elevating its total to 2,489. Its number of deaths remained at 41. Greene had 23 new cases over the two days, and now has 338 with still one death.
Allegheny had 548 new cases and now has 17,386 overall; Fayette 33 and 1,187; and Westmoreland 179 and 5,078.
Westmoreland reported three new deaths, raising its total to 118. Allegheny and Fayette had no new deaths and remained at 433 at 15, respectively.