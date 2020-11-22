Coronavirus cases continue to rise across Pennsylvania.
The state Health Department reported 7,075 new positive tests Sunday, hoisting the commonwealth's total cases since March to 309,639. Sunday's figure, combined with the 6,778 cases listed Saturday, means there were 13,853 positive diagnoses just this weekend. There were 112 new deaths Saturday and 41 Sunday, hiking the total to 9,842.
The pandemic claimed five lives in Washington County during those two days, four reported on Saturday. There were 171 positive cases reported - 117 Saturday and 54 Sunday - raising the overall totals to 3,767 cases and 63 deaths.
Greene County had 22 and four cases, respectively, on those days, including its second death on Saturday. Greene has had 584 positive results during the eight-month-long pandemic, slightly more than the 576 Allegheny County had on Saturday. Allegheny had 1,170 positives and 15 more deaths over the weekend, raising its overall totals to 23,697 and 476.
Fifty cases were reported in Fayette during the weekend, including 33 Sunday, for 1,676 overall. But there were no deaths either day, as Fayette's toll remained at 17. Westmoreland had 393 cases and five deaths over the two days, raising those respective totals to 7,490 and 163.