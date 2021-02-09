The supply of COVID-19 vaccinations increased again this week in Pennsylvania, but the state was still not receiving enough of a supply to meet the demand for the shots.
Pennsylvania received more than 318,000 doses this week, about 18,000 more from the previous week, said Lindsey Mauldin, a senior advisor at the state Health Department.
"We're hopeful those numbers will continue to go up," Mauldin said, adding there are many people who are concerned about the distribution process.
Pennsylvania has been limiting vaccines to older adults and others with select health problems in an effort to save lives.
It needs eight million vaccine doses to get through that category, and the state has only received 2.4 million doses thus far, Mauldin said Tuesday during a virtual briefing.
She said the required second dose is secure for those who received the first shot.
The virus has killed 22,620 Pennsylvanians since March after 149 new deaths were reported Tuesday, including three in Fayette County and two in Washington County.
The state announced 4,088 new cases Tuesday. The new cases take the cumulative total number to 876,913 since March.
Washington County reported 54 new cases, taking its total to 13,082. Fayette had 34 new cases, bringing its total to 9,993. Greene's case-count grew by 23 to 2,506.