The Allegheny County Health Department expects the number of new COVID-19 cases to increase this month because of holiday travel and colder weather forcing more people indoors.
This announcement came from department Director Debra Bogen, who said some regional hospitals are "already quiet stretched" because the virus has been making health-care workers sick.
"This is really a marathon," Bogen said Wednesday when she gave her weekly update on the virus.
She said there were 12,608 new cases reported in the county in November, a number that was 40% of all cases since March.
Bogen reminded residents she has issued a stern advisory for people to stay home to help slow the spread of the disease.
She said there were about 500 people hospitalized Wednesday with the virus in the county, as compared to 170 during the summer months.
The virus has killed 10,757 Pennsylvanians since March, including two new deaths that were reported Wednesday in Washington County and another 10 that came from Allegheny County.
The state Health Department announced 8,291 new statewide virus cases, 508 of which were reported Wednesday in Allegheny County.
Washington County reported 81 new virus cases Wednesday, taking its cumulative total to 4,802. Greene County saw 22 new cases as it total climbed to 784. Fayette County reported 77 new cases taking its total to 2,376.