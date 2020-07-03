Pennsylvania headed into the Fourth of July weekend with a growing number of COVID-19 cases that forced the closures of bars and dine-in services at restaurants in Allegheny County.
Washington County's case-count also grew by 15 Friday, bringing its total to 259. There were 14 new cases of the virus added a day earlier. Greene County's number stood again Friday at 41.
“Especially as we are beginning a long Fourth of July weekend, it’s critical that everyone remember that masks are mandatory and must be worn when leaving your home,” Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday.
The new cases in Allegheny County continued to spike Friday when 177 new cases were announced. Record-setting numbers prompted Debra Bogen, the county's health department director, to close dine-in services in restaurants and ban the on-site sale of alcohol for a week, beginning Friday.
Bogen also urged residents to stay at home and quarantine themselves for 14 days after traveling.
The disease also prompted the The Meadows Racetrack & Casino to suspend onsite simulcast wagering and prohibit spectators at live horse races at its North Strabane Township complex. Live racing will continue according to schedule, the casino said.
Kennywood delayed its Monday reopening following Bogen's order that cancels all events with more than 25 people. The amusement park did not set another reopening date, its website indicated.
