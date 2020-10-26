The state Department of Health reported 3,709 new COVID-19 cases with 41 deaths in Pennsylvania over the weekend.
Two of those deaths happened in Allegheny County, which increased its number of cases over the weekend by 235. The total number of cases in Allegheny is now at 14,922 with 405 deaths.
The total number of statewide cases is up to 194,288, with deaths in Pennsylvania reaching 8,666, according to figures release Sunday on the DOH website. The state also reported Saturday, that of the 232,253 tests administered between Oct. 17 and Friday, 11,679 were positive.
The DOH’s Saturday news release stated “daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020.”
No new deaths were reported in Washington, Fayette or Greene counties, though the number of cases did increase over the weekend. Washington County cases increased by 42, bringing the total number to 1,860, with a total of 34 deaths.
Fayette’s cases rose over the weekend by 19, bringing the total number of cases to 993, with a total of 14 deaths. In Greene County, where there has only been one reported COVID-19 death so far, the cases rose over the weekend by 3, bringing the total number to 223.
In Saturday’s news release, the DOH reminded residents the demographics for people contracting COVID-19 are changing, and that there are more cases in younger age groups than there are in people over 50.
“The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds,” the release states.
The release also reminded residents face masks or coverings are required in businesses or whenever one leaves their residence.
“Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” the release states.