COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Friday, March 6, 2020.

The COVID-19 mask mandate was lifted Monday in Pennsylvania after the state came up short of its goal to have 70% of adults fully vaccinated by that time.

The masks came off at a time when 59.8% of Pennsylvania adults were fully vaccinated and 62.3% of those eligible having received a first dose of a vaccine, the state Health Department said.

People who have not been vaccinated or have yet to become fully vaccinated were still urged to wear masks when in public.

The announcement came as new cases remained low both statewide and locally.

The department announced 104 new statewide cases, bringing the total to 1,211,707 since March 2020.

The state announced three new virus deaths, none of which occurred in Washington, Fayette or Greene counties. The virus, to date, has been linked to 27,657 deaths in Pennsylvania.

There were no new cases reported Monday in Greene, where 3,352 residents have tested positive over the course of the pandemic. Fayette reported two new cases, taking its total to 13,416. Washington County reported three new cases, bringing its total to 17,925.

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

