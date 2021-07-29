COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are on the rise in Pennsylvania as new cases have been increasing in recent days.

There were 445 people hospitalized with the virus Wednesday, a number that was up from 347 on Friday, the state Health Department said.

That wasn’t the case in Allegheny County, county Executive Rich Fitzgerald said Wednesday.

“The hospitalization and death numbers have not gone up,” Fitzgerald said.

Allegheny Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said the virus was “still thriving among the unvaccinated.”

The number of new statewide COVID-19 cases began to rise again Tuesday when the department announced 986 new positive test results. That number dropped to 645 Wednesday.

The state announced seven new virus deaths Wednesday.

Fayette County saw two new virus deaths since Friday, while Washington and Greene counties’ death tolls stayed the same.

Washington County’s virus case total increased by 57 since Friday, taking its cumulative total to 18,094. Fayette’s grew by 16 to 13,495. Greene’s was adjusted by removing four cases, dropping its total to 3,383.

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In