Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are on the rise in Pennsylvania as new cases have been increasing in recent days.
There were 445 people hospitalized with the virus Wednesday, a number that was up from 347 on Friday, the state Health Department said.
That wasn’t the case in Allegheny County, county Executive Rich Fitzgerald said Wednesday.
“The hospitalization and death numbers have not gone up,” Fitzgerald said.
Allegheny Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said the virus was “still thriving among the unvaccinated.”
The number of new statewide COVID-19 cases began to rise again Tuesday when the department announced 986 new positive test results. That number dropped to 645 Wednesday.
The state announced seven new virus deaths Wednesday.
Fayette County saw two new virus deaths since Friday, while Washington and Greene counties’ death tolls stayed the same.
Washington County’s virus case total increased by 57 since Friday, taking its cumulative total to 18,094. Fayette’s grew by 16 to 13,495. Greene’s was adjusted by removing four cases, dropping its total to 3,383.