Relief for funeral expenses incurred during the pandemic is still available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s COVID-19 funeral assistance program.
“The federal government made this assistance available through FEMA to help families overcome the financial impact of paying for a funeral after experiencing a devastating personal loss,” said Michael Humphreys, Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner, in a news release. “We encourage any Pennsylvanian who lost a loved one to COVID-19 to explore whether they may be eligible for financial assistance.”
To be eligible for funeral assistance, the death must have occurred in the U.S. on or after Jan. 20, 2020. Applicants must present a death certificate attributing cause of death to COVID-19.
While there is no citizenship requirement for the deceased, those applying for federal assistance must be U.S. citizens, non-citizen nationals or qualified aliens.
Assistance is limited to a maximum of $9,000 per funeral, and a maximum of $35,000 per application.
As of January 2022, more than 16,000 applications had been submitted in Pennsylvania, totaling nearly $73 million worth of funeral assistance.
Among those funeral expenses reimbursed through the program are burial or cremation costs and the purchase of a headstone or marker. The program also provides reimbursement for clergy or officiant costs and funeral home equipment or staff use.
Before applying for funeral assistance, applicants should gather documents including the official death certificate; a funeral home contract and other funeral expense receipts; and proof of funds from other sources put specifically toward the funeral.
Eligible applicants are encouraged to call the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline at 1-844-684-6333 to begin the process.
The helpline is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.