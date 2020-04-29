Pennsylvania recorded a spike in new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday after taking a closer look at data and other reports over the past 10 days, the state health department said.
State health Secretary Rachel Levine said 2,634 adults have died in Pennsylvania from the novel coronavirus, a number that showed a 918 increase from the previous day.
She said the new death toll now closely resembles the data that has been collected by coroners.
Levine said as businesses begin to reopen in certain regions of the state next week the plan will not be a free pass for residents to return to their normal routines.
"You must be careful and vigilant with social distancing," she said.
Employers should allow their staffs to continue working remotely when possible, and wearing masks in public will still be required.
Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to announce his May 8 reopening plan Friday.
Meanwhile, Washington County added four new positive cases of COVID-19, taking its total to 113 in a county where two people have died from the virus. Greene County, which has not had a COVID-19 death, had 26 positive cases of the virus.
Pennsylvania had 1,102 new cases of the virus, taking its total Wednesday to 43,802.
