The number of COVID-19 deaths saw a significant increase Sunday in Pennsylvania because of improved data collection.
The number of deaths from the virus increased by 276, taking the total number of victims statewide to 1,112 adults, the state health department said.
"These deaths did not all occur overnight," state health Sec. Rachel Levine said.
She said eight of the deaths occurred two weeks ago and 148 of them were recorded in the past week.
Levine said there was still strong evidence the state's stay-home order has been working to slow the spread of the highly-contagious virus.
"We're not done," Levine said.
She said if Pennsylvania relaxes its mitigation efforts too fast the state will see an enormous rise in new cases that would overburden hospitals.
Washington County added three new positive cases of the virus, taking its total to 82, and no new deaths were counted in that county beyond the two that had already been reported.
No one has died from COVID-19 in Greene County, where the number of positive cases stood again at 24.
The state where nonessential businesses remained closed, putting a heavy strain on the economy, remained under a stay-home order that now requires residents to wear masks in public.
In anticipation of a protest Monday at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Levine said she hoped those who participate in the rally stay in their vehicles to prevent the further spread of the virus.
She said she should would have concerns if they got out of their vehicles and did not practice social distancing.
"That would be a shame, Levine said. "That is a public health risk."
